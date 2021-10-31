Thousands of people have fled violence in Indonesia’s Papua province after a boy was killed.

Church leaders in Indonesia’s war-torn country After a two-year-old kid was murdered in a clash between government troops and independence-seeking rebels, the Papua region pleaded for calm on Sunday, with thousands fleeing to shelters.

For decades, the restive territory near the archipelago’s easternmost edge has been the scene of periodic skirmishes in one of the world’s longest-running insurgencies.

According to officials, a two-year-old kid was killed in an exchange of gunfire this week, while a six-year-old was hospitalized with gunshot wounds sustained during a shootout in Intan Jaya district, and the rebels later attempted to take control of the local airport.

The insurgents were first implicated by police for the fatal shooting, but AFP was unable to independently verify their involvement.

In Papua, where Indonesian security forces have long been accused of grave human rights violations against people, conflicting testimonies are prevalent.

About 2,000 Papuans have sought refuge in church-run buildings, according to Father Dominikus Hodo of the Catholic Diocese in conflict-torn Timika.

“We’re urging both warring parties to immediately establish a truce and begin a conversation to achieve long-term peace,” Hodo said to reporters on Sunday.

Faizal Ramadhani, a Papua Police spokesman, admitted the killings and that many have fled the area, but said the military was in charge of important public infrastructure.

“The situation has improved significantly,” he told AFP on Sunday.

Sebby Sambom, a rebel spokesman, said the firefight this week was a legitimate combat in the campaign for independence.

In a text message, he stated, “Our attitude is very clear in upholding the right of the Papuan people to establish a state guaranteed by international law.”

“Until Papua is free, the battle for the liberation of the Papuan nation will continue.”

Mineral-rich Papua, a former Dutch colony, declared independence in 1961, but Indonesia regained control two years later, promising an independence referendum.

The UN-backed vote in favor of remaining part of Indonesia was largely regarded as a fraud, and years of war ensued.

Papua’s largely Christian, Melanesian population has few cultural ties to the rest of Indonesia, which is dominated by Muslims.