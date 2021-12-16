Thousands of people have fled their homes as a typhoon hits the Philippines.

Thousands of people have evacuated their homes and coastal resorts in the Philippines as a violent typhoon hit the island on Thursday, with authorities warning of damaging winds and torrential rain.

As it barreled towards the central and southern sections of the huge island, Typhoon Rai was packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometres (102 miles) per hour, according to the state weather bureau.

However, it cautioned that before the storm makes landfall near the popular tourist destination of Siargao island in the afternoon, wind gusts might reach 195 km per hour.

It went on to say that “destructive typhoon-force winds… may cause moderate to serious damage to structures and vegetation.”

According to the national disaster office, more than 45,000 people sought emergency refuge as the storm raged over the Pacific Ocean.

Domestic tourists visiting the country’s famous beaches and dive areas ahead of Christmas were among them. Under Covid-19 regulations, foreign visitors are still barred from entering the Philippines.

The meteorological office warned that several metre-high storm surges could produce “life-threatening flooding” in low-lying coastal areas, causing hundreds of flights to be canceled and dozens of ports to be temporarily shuttered.

Rai, dubbed “Odette” by locals, is making landfall late in the typhoon season, with most cyclones forming between July and October.

It is forecast to pass across the Visayas region, as well as the islands of Mindanao and Palawan, before emerging over the South China Sea and heading towards Vietnam on Saturday.

The Philippines, which is one of the world’s most vulnerable to the effects of global warming, is slammed by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, destroying crops, homes, and infrastructure in already destitute areas.