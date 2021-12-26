Thousands of people have been displaced in northeast Brazil due to heavy rains.

Flooding has displaced more than 11,000 people in the Brazilian state of Bahia, with authorities scrambling Saturday to provide help to those without alternative homes.

Since November, 17 people have died as a result of the severe rains, with the most recent death occurring on Thursday, according to the state’s civil protection office.

According to data issued by the agency on Friday, a total of 4,185 people were seeking refuge after heavy rains hit 19 cities across the state, including Guaratinga, Itororo, and Coaraci in the state’s south.

According to the agency, a total of 11,260 people were forced to flee their houses.

On Saturday, the Bahia and federal governments, in coordination with other states, launched a coordinated effort to mobilize personnel, aircraft, and equipment, as well as deliver help to residents in the flooded areas.

“We are fully mobilized and taking all required precautions.”