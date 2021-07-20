Thousands of people demonstrate as Colombia’s government submits a new tax reform plan.

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of Colombians took to the streets to oppose President Ivan Duque’s government, which had filed a new tax reform package to Congress.

Tax reform was the topic that ignited widespread protests in April, killing more than 60 people and accusing the government of using excessive force.

Protesters in many towns honored Colombia’s 50th anniversary of independence by calling for police reform and more government assistance in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed the country’s poverty rate from 37 to 42 percent.

“I hope that Congress will finally start legislating in favor of all Colombians, not just a small group of wealthy individuals,” Ivan Zapata, a 46-year-old dentist protesting in Bogota, told AFP.

The National Strike Committee, which comprises indigenous peoples, trade unions, and students, among others, organized the protest.

The group had called a halt to its protests on June 15, but promised to resume them on July 4, the nation’s independence day, in order to take activists’ demands to Congress.

Noelia Castro, a 30-year-old teacher in the capital, said, “We’re fighting for the acknowledgement of our rights to health, education, and no violence.”

On Tuesday, the government presented Congress with a fresh tax reform package that did not include the contentious elements that generated such a stir three months ago.

The widened income tax paying base and hikes in value-added tax on select commodities are no longer in effect.

Instead, the new plan eliminates the tax breaks that Duque enacted in 2019, raises company income taxes, and imposes a 3% penalty on the banking industry.

The plan hopes to raise $3.9 billion, a far cry from the $6.3 billion the government wanted to earn through its prior plan, which would have disproportionately impacted the middle class.

“We listen to the voices in the streets, and they must nourish the debates, but you have been called by history to be the speakers for a country in transition,” Duque said at the Congress ceremony, which was pushed back several hours to avoid clashes with protestors.

In the legislature, police reform was also on the table.

The administration has previously launched two programs aimed at reforming the police promotion system and disciplinary procedures.

However, protesters have called for more reforms, including the disbanding of the anti-riot unit and its withdrawal from the defense force.