Thousands of people attend the protests that resulted in the rewrite of Chile’s constitution.

Thousands of demonstrators came to the streets of Chile on Monday to mark the second anniversary of the anti-inequality marches that prompted the country’s constitution to be rewritten.

More than 30 people were killed in the turmoil that followed the October 2019 demonstrations, and right-wing President Sebastian Pinera’s government came under condemnation for a sometimes brutal security reaction, which included some human rights breaches.

Thousands of people gathered in Santiago, Chile’s capital, and other towns to commemorate the milestone and renew their calls for more social justice.

Shops and businesses on Santiago’s main La Alameda Boulevard shuttered hours early and lowered metal shutters to safeguard their facilities from potential destruction.

“Not much has changed,” Valentina Sagrado, a 22-year-old psychopedagogy student, told AFP. “But people are more aware, more willing to raise their voice.”

The majority of demonstrators were young, like they were in 2019, and yelled anti-government slogans as they marched through the presidential palace to Plaza Italia, the movement’s epicenter two years ago.

To avoid vandalism, authorities removed traffic signals and trash cans from the square.

According to AFP journalists, several hooded persons set fire to obstacles, prompting security authorities to use tear gas and water cannon to disperse them.

The first protest in 2019 was spurred by an increase in metro charges.

The turmoil that followed resulted in 34 deaths and 460 injuries to the eyes, including partial blindness, as a result of pellets and tear gas shot by police.

“Things are in the works; we need to go forward with a new constitution, which is why people are demonstrating,” hairstylist Pablo, 22, told AFP.

According to local media, at least 5,000 police personnel have been deployed across the country to maintain order.

Protesters are calling for universal healthcare, free and improved education, and increased retirement benefits.

The constitution enacted under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet was one of the main objectives of protests in 2019. (1973-90).

Following a period of 100 days in which it laid out its internal procedures, the constituent assembly elected to rewrite the constitution began its work on Monday.

The 155-member legislature is led by an indigenous woman and is dominated by independents who are not affiliated with Chile’s major political parties.

The end of the neoliberal paradigm, which has been supported by the right, conservatives, and the corporate sector, is the hope of millions of lefties and working-class people.

Chile's neoliberal policies are credited with making it one of the richest and most stable countries in the world.