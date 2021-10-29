Thousands of people are mourning the death of South Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar.

Thousands of distraught moviegoers descended on Bangalore streets on Friday following the tragic death of regional Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died of a heart attack at the age of 46.

The actor, who was renowned in the Kannada cinema industry as “Powerstar” for his action parts, was admitted to hospital on Friday morning with chest symptoms and died shortly after.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the honors, saying that “a new era has begun.” “A sad twist of fate has taken a prolific and great performer from us… His works and beautiful personality will be remembered warmly by future generations.” Rajkumar was the state’s “most loved superstar… a huge personal loss and one that’s difficult to come to terms with,” according to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai. Authorities beefed up security near the actor’s home, anticipating retaliation from his followers, who were seen chasing the ambulance in which his body was being transported from the hospital.

His admirers were crying and hugging in other places.

“It hurts a lot to have lost him. He was a rare find in the Kannada cinema business and will be remembered for a long time. It is excruciatingly painful “Sandeep, a devastated fan, told AFP.

Rajkumar was brought to the hospital after collapsing while working out at his gym, according to local media sources.

Puneeth Rajkumar, the son of another actor known simply as Rajkumar, had just finished filming “James” and was about to start work on a new project.

He starred in over 30 films after making a name for himself as a child actor, with his debut action comedy “Appu” being one of the biggest hits.

Hindi-language India’s biggest film industry is Bollywood, but the vast country also produces hundreds of films each year in its other 21 official languages.

“It feels as if I’ve lost a younger sibling. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to his family, with whom I have a personal relationship “Mohanlal, a renowned Malayalam-language film star from Kerala in southern India, tweeted.

Rajkumar’s death was a “great loss” to the Kannada industry and the Indian film fraternity at large, according to Chiranjeevi, a Telugu superstar.

Rajkumar is survived by his two children and his wife Ashwini Revanth.