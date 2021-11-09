Thousands of New Zealanders demonstrate against Covid restrictions.

Thousands of people marched to the New Zealand parliament on Tuesday to protest the Covid-19 limitations, prompting a large police presence at the Beehive in Wellington.

Approximately 3,000 people, the most of whom were not wearing masks, marched through the capital’s city center, including hundreds of biker gang members performing burnouts.

Some guests waved “Trump 2020” flags, while others held posters with messages from Maori organizations, those who have been affected by lockdowns, and teachers who risk losing their jobs if they refuse vaccination.

Others used placards like “Pro Choice, Anti Jacinda” and “Media Lies” and “Media Treason” to attack Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

After performing a massed haka on the grounds of parliament, demonstrators dispersed in a peaceful manner. The traditional Maori haka is performed for a variety of reasons, including intimidation, celebration, and mourning.

In Wellington, police said no arrests were made, but they were disappointed that so many people disobeyed coronavirus regulations.

They said one cop was bitten while forcefully removing a demonstrator from the road at a separate small protest just outside Auckland.

Ardern said that the majority of New Zealanders backed her government’s response to the virus, citing statistics indicating that nearly 90% of the population had received their first vaccination dosage.

She told reporters, “What we saw tonight was not representative of the vast majority of New Zealanders.”

In a population of five million people, Ardern’s government has implemented a rigorous Covid-19 response, including hard lockdowns and tight border restrictions, which has resulted in only 31 viral deaths.

Stay-at-home orders have been in place in Auckland, the country’s largest city, since mid-August, and Ardern said this week that the restrictions would last until the end of November.

Once 90 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, she has promised to introduce more liberties, including an end to lockdowns.

Those who refuse to get vaccinated, however, will face limitations in their employment, travel, and leisure opportunities.