Thousands of migrants on their way to the United States are stranded in Colombia.

Thousands of migrants are stranded in a Colombian port town, waiting for boats to sail into Panama on their way to the United States, according to a state humanitarian agency.

The Gulf of Uraba, on Colombia’s northern coast, is one of the main transit places for refugees trying to enter into Panama through the Darien Gap, a jungle corridor that connects Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

Their end destination is frequently the United States.

However, the number of migrants arriving in Necocli has increased in recent weeks, and a local shipping firm that takes people across the gulf into Panama’s southern jungle is struggling to keep up, according to the municipal crisis management office.

“The company carries roughly 700 to 750 (migrants) in the absence of land crossings to the border,” Cesar Zuniga, head of the emergency management unit, told AFP. “But at night 1,000, 1,100, 1,200 more arrive,” he said.

He also stated that more than 10,000 migrants had accumulated in the 45,000-person town.

In photographs supplied by local officials, dozens of migrants, including pregnant women and children, can be seen crammed on the beach waiting for a seat on a boat.

Many of them, according to Zuniga, were staying in nearby hotels or renting rooms.

Due to stringent border controls aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak, hundreds of refugees living in improvised tents on the seashore were stuck in Necocli in January.

“This time is different,” Zuniga explained. “There is no forced border closure; the build-up is due to the transport company’s operational and logistical inability,” Zuniga explained.

Colombia’s land, river, and sea borders with Panama, Peru, Ecuador, and Brazil were restored in May after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

It also reopened its borders with Venezuela in July.

Global displacement estimates grew to nearly three million in 2020, according to a UN report released in June, after an already record-breaking year in 2019, with the bulk of refugees residing in countries bordering conflict zones.

According to the UN, Colombia has the world’s second-largest refugee population, with 1.7 million displaced individuals living in the country.