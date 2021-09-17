Thousands of migrants, many of whom are Haitians, are crammed under a Texas bridge.

On Friday, US officials revealed more than 10,000 undocumented migrants, many of them Haitians, were being kept under a bridge in Texas, adding to the strain on President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

The migrants were crammed in an area controlled by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) beneath the Del Rio International Bridge, according to Bruno Lozano, the mayor of Del Rio on the US-Mexico border.

According to Lozano, many of them were Haitians trying to stay in the United States as their country recovers from a massive earthquake and ongoing political uncertainty.

According to the mayor, there were 10,503 people gathered under the bridge, which spans the Mexican border, late Thursday evening, up from roughly 8,000 earlier in the day.

Families were seen sitting and sleeping in the open air while waiting to be processed by the CBP, which has been inundated with migrants crossing the border from Mexico as well as tens of thousands of Afghan refugees.

“Right now, the border patrol in the Del Rio area is so overburdened with the influx of migrants,” Lozano added.

Apart from those detained under the bridge, he indicated there were another 2,000-3,000 CBP detainees in the neighborhood.

The CBP stated in a statement that it was sending additional employees and resources.

“While migrants wait to be taken into Border Patrol custody, the shaded space beneath Del Rio International Bridge is serving as a temporary staging station to prevent injuries from heat-related illness,” it stated.

Under the government’s Title 42 policy, which restricts immigration because to the Covid-19 outbreak, the “great majority” of single migrants and many families will be deported, according to CBP.

“Those who are unable to be removed under Title 42 and who do not have a lawful basis to remain will be placed in expedited removal proceedings,” according to CBP.

Biden’s administration, which registered and primarily expelled more than 200,000 migrants at the border in both July and August, the biggest numbers in more than a decade, was panned by both Republicans and Democrats.

Biden’s decision in late July, following the killing of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, to let Haitians without US visas at the time to remain in the US provided an incentive for more to come, according to some.

On Thursday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, “10,503 illegal aliens are under this bridge tonight because Joe Biden made a political choice to postpone deportation planes to Haiti.”

Meanwhile, Ilhan Omar, a Democratic Representative from Minnesota who is also an immigrant, pressed Biden to act.

“This is a situation that requires immediate attention. Brief News from Washington Newsday.