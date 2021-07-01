Thousands of Indonesians queue for COVID vaccines as the country faces its deadliest pandemic day.

Thousands of people queued outside a sports stadium in Indonesia on Thursday to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations on the pandemic’s deadliest day. The one-day mass vaccination effort is part of an attempt to improve medical care, testing, and vaccines as the Indonesian Red Cross warns that the country is on the verge of a COVID-19 disaster.

According to the Associated Press, Indonesia has been dealing with major outbreaks over the previous few weeks, with a total of 504 deaths and 24,836 new cases reported on Thursday. The country, which has the world’s fourth-largest population, has confirmed a total of 2,203,108 cases and 58,995 deaths.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared that national police assistance and new COVID-19 community norms would be implemented in Java and Bali to help combat the spread of HIV/AIDS.

“I urge everyone to be disciplined in following these limits for the sake of everyone’s safety,” Widodo stated. “The Ministry of Health will continue to expand hospital capacity, centralized isolation facilities, and the supply of medicines, medical equipment, and oxygen tanks,” says the statement.

The mass vaccination program on Thursday was part of a plan to meet a daily target of 1 million shots in July and 2 million in August.

Local authorities hoped to vaccinate 25,000 people at a stadium in Bekasi, just outside Jakarta. Tanti Rohilawati, the chief of Bekasi’s health agency, claimed the event featured almost 1,500 health care personnel, including 550 who gave the shots.

The Bekasi city hospital has more than 80% of its beds filled, and Mayor Rahmat Effendi stated tents have been placed up in the hospital’s parking lot to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate and severe symptoms.

Similar circumstances have been observed in other places. A Red Cross COVID-19 hospital in Bogor, just outside of Jakarta, was “overflowing” and had to use emergency tents.

Indonesia aims to inoculate more than 181 million of its 270 million people by March 2022, but authorities have only fully vaccinated 13.6 million people. This is a brief summary.