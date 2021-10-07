Thousands of Gazans have applied for work permits in Israel.

Thousands of Gazans applied for work permits on Wednesday in Israel, which has begun reopening its borders to Palestinian laborers since the last battle in May.

According to AFP journalists, a mass of men brandishing their identity cards lined up in Jabalia, a refugee camp in northern Gaza, seeking to receive a permission to work in Israel.

“In Gaza, there is no work,” claimed Fathi Abu Nur, a 40-year-old unemployed man.

“I heard workers are enrolling for permits (for Israel) yesterday,” he remarked.

“I’m hoping things will improve because the current scenario is quite challenging,” said the father of five.

According to an Israeli security officer, Israel has awarded 7,000 permits to Palestinian laborers in Gaza, up from 5,000 workers and traders approved in August.

Following 11 days of the worst warfare in years, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement in May.

Since then, Israel has eased restrictions on the Palestinian enclave, reopening borders, increasing the fishing zone, and allowing certain items to enter.

Many Palestinians desire to work in Israel since the pay there is better than in Gaza.

Israel has been blockading the impoverished territory of two million people, with an unemployment rate of almost 50%, for nearly 15 years.

According to Palestinian economic analyst Omar Shaaban, Israeli work permits could assist reduce the area’s “unemployment crisis and poverty.” Hamas rules the territory.

If Israel gave 20,000 work permits, Gaza’s income would grow by three million dollars per day ($3 million), according to Shaaban.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian representative at the chamber of commerce claimed on condition of anonymity that the rise of permits was “the consequence of a political process, including conversations in Cairo between the Hamas movement and Egyptian officials.”

Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister, has proposed a plan to enhance Gaza’s living standards in exchange for Hamas’ promise to “long-term quiet.”

Since 2008, Israel and Hamas have fought four conflicts.