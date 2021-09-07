Thousands of anti-Taliban fighters are ready to return at any time, according to Massoud.

Thousands of anti-Taliban forces can return to the Panjshir Valley “at any time,” according to the uncle of a commander who led deadly fights against the Islamists, who appealed for worldwide support for their cause on Tuesday.

Ahmad Wali Massoud was speaking in Switzerland just one day after the Taliban declared entire control of Afghanistan, claiming victory against opposition forces in the Panjshir Valley, northeast of Kabul.

“We still have thousands of warriors in the valley, and they may come back at any time, and you will be watching that,” Massoud said at a Geneva symposium.

“We have been wounded, and we have been seriously wounded,” he added, “but we have not perished; we are still alive.”

Massoud is the younger brother of the famed anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was slain by Al-Qaeda just days before the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Ahmad Massoud, Shah Massoud’s son, spearheaded the fight against the Taliban in the Panjshir Valley.

The Taliban said on Monday that they had won the battle in what was the last surviving bastion of resistance to their authority. They posted a video of their flag being raised over Panjshir’s governor’s home.

“Panjshir is not just resistance; it is a cause, a global cause,” Massoud said during the symposium.

“We are fighting for our own rights, for liberty, democracy, and human rights…”

“This is probably the final chance we have to really battle terrorists inside Afghanistan,” he added.

“That is why we must maintain our resistance.”

On Sunday, the National Resistance Front (NRF) in Panjshir, which is made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces, admitted to heavy military losses and demanded a truce.