Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters are being sought by Australian police, who have described them as “very selfish boofheads.”

Thousands of “extremely selfish boofheads” joined protests against COVID-19 lockdowns in Sydney and other major cities, according to Australian police.

At least 3,500 protestors gathered in Sydney’s Central Business District on Saturday afternoon to voice their opposition to government lockdown orders and mask demands, with many waving Australian flags and holding posters demanding “freedom” and “truth.”

Protesters threw bottles, potted plants, and paint at police officers throughout the rallies, which grew violent at times. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, one protester can be seen hitting a mounted police horse in dramatic photographs released online.

By Saturday evening, 57 people had been arrested and charged, and 90 fines had been issued.

Police Minister David Elliott of New South Wales (NSW) claimed 22 detectives have been assigned to find the remaining “extremely selfish boofheads” who attended the event.

According to the Herald, Elliott stated, “I’m hoping we issue 3,500 infringement notices, and I’m hoping we have people before the courts.” “Obey the regulations if you don’t want to be in lockdown.”

In the wake of concerns that the coronavirus Delta strain is spreading across the country, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said demonstrators’ acts were “absolutely appalling.”

“People should not leave their homes at this time. “Today’s activity was disgraceful,” Lanyon stated, urging anybody with images or video recordings of the protest to submit them with authorities.

The protests occurred as the number of COVID-19 infections in NSW reached a new high on Saturday, with 163 illnesses reported. In the last five weeks, the state has registered over 1900 cases and six deaths, according to the Herald. The Delta variety of COVID-19 is estimated to be at least twice as infectious than other COVID-19 strains, and has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths throughout most of the world.

For the past four weeks, authorities have imposed a rigorous lockdown on Greater Sydney, with residents only allowed to leave home for vital activities such as food shopping, exercise, or medical treatment.

While citizens have the right to demonstrate, state Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Saturday that the protests come at a time when new cases are on the rise.

