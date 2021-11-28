Thousands of ancient Roman silver coins discovered in a river

In Germany, a cache of 5,600 Roman silver coins dating back approximately 2,000 years was discovered.

The finding was the largest of its kind in the German state of Bavaria, according to the Augsburg Art Collections and Museum. Silver coins minted in the Roman denarii currency were unearthed in an old gravel riverbed near the site of an early military station.

The coins, which weigh a total of 33 pounds, were discovered during excavation work after being pushed out by floods in the small hamlet of Wertach. According to the statement, the oldest coins were struck under Emperor Nero (A.D. 54–68) and the most recent were minted just after A.D. 200 under Septimius Severus.

According to the statement, the coins are being studied at the University of Tübingen.

“In the early third century, a soldier could earn between 375 and 500 denarii. As a result, the treasure is roughly equal to 11 to 15 annual wages “Sebastian Gairhos, the head of Augsburg’s city archeology, claimed as much.

Coinage from the reigns of Emperors Trajan, Hadrian, Antoninus Pius, and Marcus Aurelius, as well as coins from the reign of Didius Iulianus, who reigned for only nine weeks before being assassinated in A.D. 193, were also uncovered.

“Augsburg’s illustrious past has now become even more illustrious. The importance of Augsburg during Roman times has been amply demonstrated once again “Mayor Eva Weber of Augsburg commented on the coin discovery.

Weapons, jewelry, over 800 coins, plates, transport vessels, and a variety of technologies have all been discovered in the area before.

The freshly unearthed artefacts, particularly the coins, are “chronologically significant,” according to the statement. They allow for the dating of the area’s earliest Roman base to be between 8 and 5 B.C.

“The latest discoveries allow various new statements — not only concerning the role of the site, the origin and composition of the troops and civilians, as well as replenishment logistics,” Gairhos added, “but most importantly regarding its dating.”

On top of their military tasks, troops in the area were entrusted with constructing infrastructure.

The original base was replaced by a military camp until around A.D. 10 near the end of Emperor Augustus’ reign. This is a condensed version of the information.