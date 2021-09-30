Thousands of Afghans’ hopes of escaping are dashed at a Taliban crossing.

Thousands of Afghans seeking to flee their country’s hardship have come to the country’s southern border with Pakistan, but the Taliban have blocked their attempts to pass.

Zakariullah, who is lying on a dirt road in the trading village of Spin Boldak, which is only a few hundred meters from Pakistan, claims he has been turned back more than a half-dozen times, sometimes forcefully.

Zakariullah, a 25-year-old farmer and father of three, told AFP over the weekend, “They say only individuals from the region with papers.”

“There are no jobs here, therefore we want to cross the border to work there.”

Afghans must stay and reconstruct their conflict-torn country, according to the new Taliban authorities.

“They say to people, ‘This is your nation.’ Rahmadin Wardak, 25, who was also attempting to flee, remarked, “You should not leave.”

Their Pakistani colleagues in Chaman, on the other hand, were also halting people attempting to cross.

“Every day, 8,000 to 9,000 people try to cross the border without the proper documentation and are turned back,” said Mullah Maulvi Haqyar, a Taliban border guard.

A Taliban leader in Kandahar province, Maulvi Noor Mohammad Saeed, confirmed that the authorities were requesting that “people and families not leave the country.”

“You lose respect for your Afghan culture if you do that,” he told AFP.

Only day laborers and traders were allowed to cram into a tight hallway topped with barbed wire that led to the next checkpoint, many of whom were young guys wearing typical flat pakol hats and sweating under the weight of their products.

With a few exceptions, such as old men and women pushed into wheelbarrows seeking urgent hospitalization in Pakistan, a second lane for other travellers was virtually vacant.

Thousands more Afghans, on the other hand, are eager to flee a country on the edge of economic collapse since Islamists took power in mid-August and foreign aid money dried up.

Farmers are suffering from the effects of a drought, which has resulted in the loss of jobs.

The United Nations has warned that famine is threatening a third of the population.

Zakariullah, whose property stretched for 600 kilometers across Kabul province, said he hoped to find job in Pakistan now. He’d then summon his wife and children to accompany him.

The excursion to Spin Boldak, like many others at the border crossing, has depleted his meager money.

Mohammed Arif claimed he fled Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan because he had “no money, no food to feed my eight children.”

