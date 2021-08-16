Thousands of Afghans have been injured in fighting since the Taliban took control of the country, according to the Red Cross.

Thousands of Afghans were wounded in combat as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, after the group seized Kabul, the country’s capital, on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

The violence occurs only days before US forces are set to leave the country at the end of the month, concluding a 20-year commitment. Security officers and politicians in certain Afghan districts and bases turned over authority to the Taliban without a fight.

At least seven people were killed on Monday, according to US officials, when hundreds of Afghans arrived at Kabul’s major airport, many wanting to leave the Taliban’s authority. Some others tried hard to hold on to a military airplane as it took off and died as a result.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remarked, “The world is watching developments in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and grave concern about what lies ahead.”

Some Afghans are attempting to flee through the country’s border crossings, but they are currently controlled by the Taliban.

America’s longest conflict concluded with the victorious enemy.

The crowds gathered at Kabul International Airport as the Taliban consolidated their control over the country’s 5 million-strong capital following a fast sweep across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country’s Western-backed government. Although there were no big reports of abuses or combat, many inhabitants stayed at home, terrified of the insurgents, who had emptied prisons and stolen armories.

Security officers and politicians who handed over their districts and bases without a struggle undoubtedly assumed that the two-decade Western effort to rebuild Afghanistan would be undone by the Taliban’s resurgence.

Afghans flocked around the international airport’s tarmac as the US military and others continued evacuation aircraft. Others dangled precariously off a jet bridge, while others crawled into parked planes on the taxiway.

The throng rushed through US troops and armored vehicles as they took up positions to secure the busy runway. The sound of gunshots could be heard. A helicopter conducted low runs in front of a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III as it attempted to take off, attempting to force people off the runway.

A number of Afghans were seen clinging to the jet soon before takeoff, with others plummeting through the air.