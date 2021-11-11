Thousands of Afghans have been deported to Taliban-controlled areas in Iran.

Despite the threat of famine, Iran is returning tens of thousands of Afghan migrants back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan every week, according to humanitarian organisations and witnesses, with many Afghans reporting mistreatment by Iranian authorities.

Millions of Afghans have crossed into their western neighbor to flee bloodshed and a devastated economy over decades of strife.

The Taliban’s seizure of Kabul in mid-August has exacerbated the issue, impeding international relief flows at a time when more than half of the population is facing severe food shortages due to a severe drought.

Despite the grave circumstances, Iran continues to push Afghans back across the border.

Returning Afghans told AFP they were held in overcrowded, filthy detention centers, where some were abused before being taken to the border crossing.

“They didn’t recognize us as humans,” Abdul Samad, 19, who said he worked in construction in Iran before being deported, said.

Samad told AFP at the border that Iranian police abused him in a migrant detention camp because he lacked the funds to pay for his deportation.

“They insulted us by tying our hands and blindfolding our eyes with pieces of fabric,” he claimed.

The claims of Samad and others could not be independently corroborated, and UN agencies refused to comment on the details.

However, according to the International Organization for Migration, little over one million Afghans have been deported this year, with over 28,000 Afghans deported in the last week of October.

Increased returns to Afghanistan have exacerbated the country’s problems, according to IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino.

“The vast majority were deported, often broken and in need of medical assistance, food, and rest when they returned to Afghanistan,” he said.

Between October 21 and 27, the most recent week for which IOM has numbers, 28,115 Afghan migrants returned from Iran, bringing the total number of Afghan migrants returning this year to 1,031,757.

Last month, the United Nations migration agency, which assists individuals in need at the border, told AFP that at least 3,200 unaccompanied children were among those crossing from Iran this year.

Given the “very hazardous situation,” the UN refugee agency UNHCR has urged to all governments to halt forcible returns of Afghans, and has continued to “advocate with the government of Iran.”

Iran has always stated that it welcomes Afghan refugees and assists them as needed, and has recently provided relief shipments to the neighboring country.

Iran’s ambassador to the U.S. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.