Thousands of Afghans flock to Taliban resistance as they declare themselves “ready to fight.”

The commander of an anti-Taliban resistance group in Afghanistan, which is situated in the country’s final state that hasn’t succumbed to the militants, has claimed that the group has a tens of thousands-strong army ready to battle.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF), based in the Panjshir valley in the north of the nation, has a head of external relations, Ali Nazary, who told the BBC that the group wishes to pursue peaceful dialogue first, but that if that fails, they will not be afraid to fight.

On Sunday, the Taliban announced on Twitter that they were deploying hundreds of fighters to the province to seize control. Following the withdrawal of US and coalition troops and the flight of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the terrorist group seized power in Kabul on August 15.

The Panjshir valley and surrounding Panjshir region are famed for successfully repelling repeated invasions, notably those by Soviet forces during the Soviet-Afghan war from 1979 to 1989 and the Taliban in the 1990s. When arriving from Kabul, Panjshir is a long, narrow valley flanked by steep mountains with only one major point of exit and access, making it tough to capture.

The NRF dominates the area, and Amarullah Saleh, the former vice president who claims to be Afghanistan’s “caretaker president,” has been building a resistance against the Taliban in the Panjshir valley since the fall of Kabul. A video obtained by Republic TV on August 20 showed a large number of Afghan soldiers coming to the valley, ostensibly to join the Northern Alliance resistance campaign.

“The NRF believes that in order to achieve long-term peace in Afghanistan, we must address the underlying issues,” Nazary told the BBC. “Afghanistan is a country made up of ethnic minorities; there is no such thing as a majority in this country. Because it is a multicultural state, it requires power sharing—a power-sharing agreement in which everyone perceives themselves as in charge.”

He cautioned that putting a single political group in charge would lead to “internal strife and the continuation of the current turmoil.”

The gang had “thousands of forces ready for the resistance,” according to Nazary.

"We want peace, and peace and negotiations are our top priorities," Nazary stated. "If this fails—if we see that the other side is not serious, if we sense that the other side is attempting to impose itself on the rest," says the author.