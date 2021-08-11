Thousands of Afghans flee northern Afghanistan as two more cities fall to the Taliban.

Thousands of Afghans are fleeing northern Afghanistan as the Taliban seize control of two more cities.

The Taliban captured two more Afghan provincial capitals on Tuesday, including one just 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Kabul, while tens of thousands of Afghans fled their homes in the north for the relative safety of Kabul and other towns.

Officials in Farah city, the capital of the same-named province, and Pul-e-Khumri, Baghlan, told AFP that the two cities were only a few hours apart.

The Taliban confirmed their capture in separate tweets.

The Taliban have entered Baghlan, according to Baghlan MP Mamoor Ahmadzai.

“They’ve raised their flag on the governor’s office and in the main square.”

Since Friday, six additional provincial capitals have fallen, all in the country’s north, with militants targeting Mazar-i-Sharif, the region’s main city.

Its fall would mark the end of government rule in the north, which has traditionally been pro-Taliban.

Government forces are fighting hardline Islamists in Kandahar and Helmand, the southern Pashto-speaking districts where the Taliban draw their power.

The United States has almost completely left the battlefield as it prepares to complete a troop withdrawal by the end of the month, putting the country’s longest combat to a close.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Envoy, is now in Qatar, attempting to urge the Taliban to accept a ceasefire.

Envoys from the hosts Qatar, the United Kingdom, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Nations, and the European Union are also likely to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, according to an AFP source.

Despite plans for a new round of talks, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it was up to the Afghan government and its forces to turn the tide, and the US could do “not much” to help.

The Taliban have showed little interest in peace discussions, preferring to concentrate on a military victory to commemorate their 20-year return to power following the September 11 attacks.

Thousands of people were fleeing the country as the fight raged on, with families fleeing newly seized Taliban cities with tales of the rebels’ heinous treatment.

Rahima, who fled Sheberghan province and is currently camped alongside hundreds of families in a park in Kabul, said, “The Taliban are beating and plundering.”

“They forcibly kidnap a young girl or a widow from a household. We had no choice but to escape in order to protect our honor.”

More than 359,000 people have been displaced as a result of the fighting, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration.