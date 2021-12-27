Thousands more people have been displaced as a result of the flooding in Brazil.

Authorities say 18 people have died as a result of the severe rains that have pounded the Brazilian state of Bahia since November, causing 35,000 residents to flee their homes.

On Sunday, firefighters in Bahia verified the death of a 60-year-old man who drowned in a river in the state’s south.

Two persons have gone missing, while 19,580 people have been displaced and another 16,001 have been compelled to seek refuge, bringing the total number of people displaced to 35,000, according to the Bahia civil protection agency Sudec.

Sudec noted that 286 individuals had been hurt since the downpours began.

More than 430,800 people have been affected, according to estimates, and the situation has only become worse in recent days.

According to Sudec, the number of towns in a state of emergency had climbed to 72 by Sunday afternoon, with 58 of them in flood-related crises.

“It’s a huge catastrophe,” said Governor Rui Costa, who flew over the affected areas Sunday.

“I don’t recall anything of this magnitude in Bahia’s recent history; the amount of fully submerged homes, streets, and villages is simply terrible.”

Since Saturday, federal and state emergency agencies have been working together to rescue thousands of people who have been stranded by the water.