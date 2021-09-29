Thousands march throughout Latin America in support of abortion rights.

Thousands of Latin American women gathered to the streets on Tuesday to demand abortion rights, a practice that is widely illegal in the area, where hundreds of women are imprisoned under severe laws.

Protesters rallied in El Salvador, Chile, Peru, Mexico, and Colombia, waving banners that read “Legal Abortion Now” and “Right to Decide,” and wearing green scarves that are emblematic of the global fight to decriminalize abortion.

Women seeking abortion in El Salvador, where abortion is illegal in all circumstances, face up to eight years in jail for “aggravated homicide.” According to women’s rights organizations, seventeen women are still being held in detention after experiencing obstetric emergencies.

Hundreds of Salvadoran women marched outside the national legislature on Tuesday, International Safe Abortion Day, carrying a giant banner that read, “To decide is my right, legal abortion today.”

A group of protesters proposed a bill to Congress that would allow abortion in specific circumstances, such as when the pregnancy puts the woman’s life in jeopardy, if the fetus is unlikely to survive after birth, or if the pregnancy is “the product of sexual abuse.”

The proposal comes after El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele vetoed a constitutional amendment submitted by his own government in mid-September that would have allowed therapeutic – or medically required – abortions to be legalized.

Abortion is illegal in Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti, while it is legal in most other nations only for medical reasons or in cases of rape.

Chile’s lower house of Congress approved a bill decriminalizing abortion after 14 weeks of pregnancy on Tuesday, a significant move in a country where the Catholic Church has long opposed the procedure.

According to the congressional Twitter account, lawmakers approved the bill with 75 votes in favor, 68 votes against, and two abstentions.

Chile’s ultra-conservative senate has yet to ratify the idea.

The bill, introduced by opposition MPs in 2018, aims to modify the current legislation, which allows elective abortion only in three circumstances: when the pregnant woman’s life is in danger, when the fetus is unviable, or when the pregnancy is the consequence of rape.

According to advocates, these legal abortions account for just approximately 3% of the country’s tens of thousands of clandestine abortions.

Until 2017, Chile had an outright prohibition on the surgery, which was still unavailable to the majority of Latin American women.

