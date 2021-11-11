Thousands march in Warsaw in an annual far-right protest.

Thousands of people gathered in Warsaw on Thursday for an annual independence day march organized by the extreme right and supported by the nationalist government, with protestors defying the EU at a time when relations between Poland and the EU are tight.

Patriotic songs blared from loudspeakers in the capital’s enormous central square, which was engulfed in red and white smoke from firecrackers and other smoke devices, the colors of the national flag.

Protesters chanted the ancient phrase “God, Honour, and Country,” as well as “independence is not for sale.”

Poland and the European Union have been at odds over controversial judicial reforms and other steps by Mateusz Morawiecki’s populist administration that are regarded as undermining EU democratic values.

Billions of euros in EU grants and loans are at danger, which Poland has requested but which Brussels has failed to approve due to the impasse.

Armoured vehicles and armed security forces were out in force in the city, with many major thoroughfares shut down.

After being divided for 123 years between the Russian Empire, Prussia, and the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Poland regained its freedom on November 11, 1918.