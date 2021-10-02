Thousands march in support of abortion rights in the United States, despite increased restrictions.

Tens of thousands of women gathered to the streets throughout the United States on Saturday, wearing pink hats and T-shirts and chanting “Hands off my body” to oppose a conservative effort to restrict abortion access.

Nearly 10,000 demonstrators gathered in a square near the White House in sunny Washington before marching to the US Supreme Court, which will have the final decision on the divisive subject.

Several women – and men – costumed as late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, America’s famed women’s rights advocate, who died last year, brandished posters that read “Mind your uterus” and “Make abortion legal.”

The long-running debate in America over the procedure has intensified since Texas passed a legislation on September 1 outlawing practically all abortions, sparking a heated backlash in the courts and Congress but few public rallies until now.

Rallies were held in hundreds of places across the United States just two days before the Supreme Court was set to reconvene.

Laura Bushwitz, a 66-year-old retired teacher from Florida, said, “Women are humans, we are complete beings, and we ought to be treated like full humans.”

“We should be able to make our own decisions about how we use our bodies. “Period,” she declared. “Hear that, SCOTUS?” she inquired, alluding to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Michaellyn Martinez, a lady in her seventies with short hair, told AFP she became pregnant at the age of 19, several years before the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, which established the right to an abortion until a fetus is viable outside the womb.

Martinez had a daughter and married, but the couple divorced two years later. “Not having access to birth control and abortion changed my entire life,” she said. “I don’t want us to go back to when I was a teenager.”

The demonstrators were met by counter-protests at the Supreme Court. The two factions were held apart by a chain of riot cops.

In Manhattan’s Foley Square, activists gathered with posters reading “We are not ovary-acting” and “I have a vagenda.”

Juliette O’Shea, 17, rallied about 30 students from her Manhattan high school to “express sympathy” with Texas.

“We’re attempting to demonstrate that we’re a formidable force. Brief News from Washington Newsday.