Thousands march against Australia’s lockdown, sparking clashes between protesters and police.

Thousands marched in anti-lockdown protests in Australia’s two largest cities on Saturday, sparking violent clashes with police in Sydney.

During an unlawful march in Sydney that defied public health directives, dozens of demonstrators were arrested, and several clashes with police occurred during the hours-long gathering.

As opponents of Sydney’s month-long stay-at-home order flocked to the streets in force, officers were pelted with pot plants and bottles of water.

Thousands of people swarmed the streets of Melbourne after congregating outside the state legislature in the early afternoon.

The mostly masked protestors were breaking laws prohibiting non-essential travel and public meetings, only a day after officials said the restrictions could last until October.

Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of Sydney’s state of New South Wales, stated in a statement, “I am profoundly disappointed by the illegal protestors in the city today whose selfish actions have threatened the safety of all of us.”

“The demonstrators have demonstrated complete disrespect for their fellow people who are going through a difficult time.”

Hundreds of police officers responded to the Sydney rally, with authorities handcuffing some people. Nearly 100 fines were given, and 57 people were arrested, according to police.

Six persons were arrested, according to Melbourne police.

In the following days, a team of investigators will analyze film to identify and charge as many people as possible, according to New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott.

After the protest, Elliott told the media, “What we saw today in Sydney is unfortunately something that we’ve seen in cities that we all shake our heads at.”

“It’s apparent that, as you know, Sydney isn’t immune to knuckleheads.”

He also predicted an increase in Covid-19 cases as a result of the event, urging everyone who participated to be tested and isolate.

The demonstration was labeled a “freedom” rally by organizers, who advertised it on social media pages that are regularly used to promote vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories.

“Wake up Australia” and “Drain the Swamp” were written on flags and banners held by attendees, mirroring slogans heard in previous demonstrations around the world.

Helicopters flew above Sydney’s streets, a metropolis of more than five million people battling an outbreak of the Delta variety.

Additional South Wales reported 163 new infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the current outbreak to nearly 2,000.

After surviving the early stages of the epidemic relatively undamaged, nearly half of Australia’s 25 million inhabitants are now under lockdown in a number of cities.

