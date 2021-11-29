Thousands attack police officers and set fire to a police station in an attempt to lynch a man accused of desecrating the Quran.

Thousands of people assaulted and destroyed a police station in Pakistan, according to the Associated Press, after a group of individuals attempted to lynch a man suspected of violating the Quran.

After police officials refused to give over a mentally ill man accused of insulting the Quran, thousands of demonstrators set fire to four police stations and a police station overnight. To help limit the protests, police officials were compelled to call in extra troops. According to local officer Asif Khan, no officers were injured in the attacks.

Police officials intervened to prevent the mob from lynching the man and relocated him to a safer district. Officers apprehended the detainee a day ago and are currently looking into the accusation. They didn’t say what his name was.

To avoid injuries among the protestors, Khan claimed police avoided using force. Officers attempted to hold off the throngs of thousands but were forced to flee after they began attacking police stations.

According to VOA News, authorities stated they had arrested roughly 30 persons in connection with the damage to the police station.

Residents in Charsadda, a district in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, claimed tensions were still high. To avert additional unrest, police were dispatched. Khan said they enlisted the support of a local Islamic cleric to help defuse tensions between demonstrators and encourage them to let the law decide what should happen to the man who allegedly insulted the Quran.

In Pakistan, blasphemy is punishable by death, and even accusations of the crime are often enough to incite mob violence. Blasphemy claims, according to international and domestic rights organizations, are frequently used to frighten religious minorities and settle personal scores.

After accusing another student, Mohammad Mashal, of uploading blasphemous content on Facebook, a group of students from the Abdul Wali Khan University in the northeastern city of Mardan attacked and killed him in 2017.

In 2011, a Punjab governor in Islamabad was shot and assassinated by his own guard after defending a Christian lady accused of blasphemy, Aasia Bibi. She was acquitted after eight years on death row, and after receiving threats, she fled Pakistan to join her family in Canada.

In July, a former terrorist was sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court in eastern Pakistan. This is a condensed version of the information.