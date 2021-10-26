This year’s Nobel Peace Prize ceremony will be held in person.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Tuesday that the Nobel Peace Prize celebration, which was held online last year due to the epidemic, will be held in person in December, with both the 2021 laureates in attendance.

Investigative journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia were honored earlier this month with the coveted prize for their work promoting freedom of expression at a time when press freedom is increasingly threatened.

The gala ceremony will take place in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel Prize originator Alfred Nobel’s death in 1896.

“Both of this year’s Peace Prize winners, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, will be there, as will a representative of last year’s winner, the World Food Programme,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s secretary, Olav Njolstad, said AFP in an email.

The winners of the other Nobel prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, and economics are normally honored at a separate ceremony in Stockholm on the same day.

However, because to the pandemic, the Nobel Foundation stated in September that those laureates would accept their awards in their home countries for the second year in a row.

“Uncertainty regarding the pandemic’s path and worldwide travel opportunities are the reasons why the laureates in 2021 will receive their medals and diplomas in their home countries,” said Foundation head Vidar Helgesen at the time.

A spectacular prize ceremony is normally followed by a magnificent supper at City Hall, which is attended by the Swedish royal family and approximately 1,300 guests.

The celebration this year will be “a mixture of digital and physical events,” similar to last year, with video presentations from the laureates and “ideally” a local audience, according to Helgesen.