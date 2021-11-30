This year, there will be more holiday shopping in stores, according to the US Retail Group.

According to a key retail trade association, more Americans shopped in stores over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend this year than they did last year, and fewer bought online.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) attributed the move to extensive Covid-19 vaccinations in the United States, reporting a reduction in overall shoppers in the just-completed stretch but confirming its forecast for a “record” season overall.

Consumer confidence dipped in November as inflation and coronavirus infections increased, according to an industry poll, while fears about the latest Covid-19 version dragged on stocks in Tuesday trading.

In comparison to the 2020 season, NRF President Matthew Shay claimed widespread immunizations meant a “dramatically improved health environment.”

Given low unemployment and robust consumer balance sheets, Shay assessed overall economic conditions as “extremely positive,” though he highlighted concerns such as shortages of some popular commodities and a labor shortage.

According to the NRF, physical stores witnessed a 13.6 percent increase in customers to 104.9 million over the five-day Christmas period compared to 2020, while internet shoppers declined 12.1 percent to 127.8 million.

Over the holiday weekend, slightly under 180 million Americans shopped, which included Thanksgiving, the season’s “Black Friday” beginning, and “Cyber Monday,” which focuses on e-commerce sales.

Overall, the figure was down 3.5 percent from 2020, but it was still higher than the four-year average. Consumer spending fell as well, but retail experts explain this to a trend among customers to spread out their purchases over a longer period of time.

Overall sales are expected to rise between 8.5 and 10.5 percent this season, to as much as $859 billion, according to the NRF.

It was “clearly early” to analyze the possible impact of the newly discovered Omicron form of Covid-19 on the holiday shopping season, according to Shay.

He pointed out that in previous Covid waves, buyers had moved their purchasing from experiences to goods, boosting store demand.

The Conference Board announced on Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell two points to 109.5 this month, worse than expected as the world’s largest economy grapples with record inflation and still-high Covid-19 infection rates.