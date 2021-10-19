This year, some 11,000 migrants were discovered hiding in trucks as they crossed the English Channel from France.

More than 11,000 migrants have been detected trying to come to Britain from France by hiding in the backs of trucks this year, in a perilous and potentially lethal method.

Thousands of individuals have crossed into Britain in recent months, but anti-immigration sentiment has greeted them.

Many refugees have fled to the United Kingdom in search of work or to be closer to family. Lax British policies for migrants without residency papers, according to French authorities, is another key draw.

Only those with more money can afford to travel by boat to Britain; others have chosen to take a risk and board commercial trucks that travel between Britain and France once a week.

The English Channel has been extensively monitored by police, who used technology to scan lorries for body heat and shifting shadows.

According to the Associated Press, almost 18,000 refugees were discovered in trucks last year.

Truck drivers check to see that no one enters their trucks to prevent migrants, or stop to advise would-be stowaways that they aren’t heading to Britain and that getting onboard is pointless. Police in patrol cars, with their sirens blasting, also come by frequently.

If migrants are able to board a truck, they pay close attention to the path taken by the truck.

They’ll only need to make one set of left and right turns to reach the promised land on the other side of the Channel. If the combination is incorrect, they exit and begin the process all over again.

Even if the car is heading in the right direction, the stowaways will face further hurdles and peril. Police will forcibly remove them from their vehicles if they are discovered.

Migrants in refrigerated vehicles beg for aid, claiming they are suffocating or about to die from hypothermia, according to refugee advocacy groups and human rights observers. When they were apprehended, some claim they were beaten up by cops.

Attempting to jump aboard moving vehicles has resulted in fractured bones and worse. Yasser Abdallah, a 20-year-old man, was killed by a truck in late September.

Attempting to jump aboard moving vehicles has resulted in fractured bones and worse. Yasser Abdallah, a 20-year-old man, was killed by a truck in late September.

Abdallah had also left Sudan. He aspired to be a cab driver in the United Kingdom. The Calais migrant community mourned his death, and more than 300 people turned out a week later to march in his honor.