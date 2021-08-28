This year, Nigerian gunmen released scores kidnapped from schools.

Following a flurry of abrupt releases, Nigerian gunmen have liberated dozens of children kidnapped from three schools in the northwest this year, officials said Friday.

The kidnappings were part of a wave of kidnappings for ransom attacks on Nigerian schools and universities this year by heavily armed gangs known as bandits in the local community.

After three months in captivity, nearly 100 students seized from an Islamic seminary in Tegina, Niger State, were reunited with their families on Friday.

The male and female students, some as young as ten years old, were greeted by the state governor and their families while wearing blue headscarves and tunics.

“I am really thrilled since I have a child. Fasilat Jimoh Danjuma, a father, remarked, “I give God all the glory.” “Thank God they’re back, healthy and happy, and we’re grateful.”

On May 30, over 200 motorcycle-riding gunmen raided the town of Tegina in Niger State’s Rafi area, kidnapping the students and transferring them to a rural hideout.

One student died while in captivity, according to school officials.

Gunmen also freed 32 other kids taken from a Baptist school in northwest Kaduna state in July, according to a church leader and family spokesperson.

A gang kidnapped over 100 pupils from the Baptist school, and scores have since been released or escaped.

“Today, Friday, the bandits released 32 additional students. The families’ representative, Reverend Joseph Hayab, told AFP, “We still have 31 in captivity and we have optimism that they will be released soon.”

“As with past pupils, we had to pay a ransom to get them released, but I won’t say how much.”

Another 18 students and workers from an agriculture college in Zamfara State were released earlier this month, according to state police.

Nigeria’s northwest and central areas have seen an uptick in violence from heavily armed criminal gangs that raid communities, steal cattle, and kidnap large groups of people.

Years of tensions and tit-for-tat raids between farmers and nomadic herders over grazing area and water resources are at the base of the violence.

However, since the emergence of criminal gangs, insecurity has increased. The majority of them are based in huge forests in the states of Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, and Zamfara.

Military operations and air raids against bandit camps have been ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, but the attacks have continued. Some local governors have tried, but failed, to reach an amnesty agreement with the bandits.