This Year, COVID Precautions Are Being Taken By 5 Of The World’s Largest Halloween Festivals.

Autumn has arrived, bringing with it concerns about how and where to spend your vacation. You’re probably already planning for one of them: Halloween.

Preparing your costume and stocking up on candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters are just two ways to get ready for Halloween on Oct. 31. But what if you can’t stand staying at home? Hundreds of countries around the world celebrate Halloween with their own distinct flavor, but COVID-19’s spread last year took away a lot of the pleasure from the (intentionally) scariest night of the year. Because the virus seems content to hang around for another Halloween, it’s vital to think about how it will effect some of the world’s greatest and most exciting events.

New York City’s Greenwich Village Halloween Parade

Without include the annual Halloween Parade in New York City, no Halloween list would be complete.

New York’s Halloween celebrations, which take place in the heart of Greenwich Village, have long been a symbol of the Big Apple’s dynamic, artistic flair, but with the requisite frightening touch. For the first time since Hurricane Sandy in 2012, COVID-19 forced the city to cancel the parade in 2020.

The parade was on the verge of being canceled this year until Jason and Missy Feldman came through with a six-figure donation to rescue the day. The parade is now projected to offer Greenwich a much-needed boost by bringing in 2 million visitors and potentially $90 million in tourism earnings.

COVID-19 organizers, on the other hand, are not taking any chances.

According to the Halloween NYC website, participants in the parade will be expected to wear a mask until they reach Spring St., after which it will be optional.

New Orleans’ Annual Halloween Festivals

If New York has any rivals in the United States when it comes to Halloween, it is New Orleans.

Halloween is the second most popular holiday in New Orleans, after Mardi Gras. In fact, it usually kicks off the season early in October, with events like VoodooFest, French Quarter Fest, and the Lazarus Ball taking place all throughout the Big Easy.

Unlike the Big Apple, the Big Easy is in for a difficult Halloween this year. According to Halloween New Orleans, all of the above activities have been canceled as a result of COVID-19, and financing for other events has been impacted.