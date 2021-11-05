This Winter, the WHO predicts 500,000 more COVID deaths in Europe.

According to the World Health Organization, Europe might face almost half a million COVID-19 deaths by February.

Hans Kluge, WHO Europe Director, warned reporters that the present rate of transmission is “gravely concerning,” and that if “we continue on this path,” 43 of 53 European nations might experience high or exceptional stress on hospital beds.

“Today, every single country in our region is either experiencing or battling COVID-19 revival,” Kluge said from the organization’s headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “We’ve returned to the center of the universe.” COVID-19 has resurfaced for two reasons, according to Kluge: “inadequate vaccine coverage” and “the relaxation of public health and social measures.” COVID-19 vaccines are highly staggered in Europe. Despite the fact that 47% of people in the region have finished the full vaccination series, just eight nations have full vaccination rates of over 70%, and two countries have rates of less than 10%, according to the WHO.

“Hospitalization rates in low-vaccine-uptake nations are significantly higher and rising faster than in high-vaccine-uptake countries,” he said.

According to AlJazeera, Europe’s cumulative toll has already surpassed that of Southeast Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean region, the Western Pacific, and Africa combined.

According to the WHO, infections in Europe increased by 6% in the last week, with COVID cases in Russia and Germany reaching new highs. Meanwhile, severe pandemic measures were reinstalled in Ukraine’s capital on Monday.

The World Health Organization and health experts continue to urge people to get vaccinated, use masks, and maintain social distance in order to prevent the thousands of deaths projected this winter.