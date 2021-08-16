This Weekend in Sports, Who Said What?

“For FC Bayern and its supporters, today is a sad, dark day.”

— Herbert Hainer, Bayern Munich president, on the death of great German striker Gerd Mueller.

“I’ll be on crutches for several weeks and out of the game for several months,” he said. I’d like to give myself a glimmer of optimism that I’ll be able to return to the tour in some capacity.”

— Roger Federer has announced that he will miss the US Open and the remainder of the season due to a third surgery on his knee.

“You could see his entire quality, his entire class. He struggled to play the 90; he’ll definitely need an ice bath, and he’ll have plenty of time to recover.”

Virgil van Dijk has returned to Liverpool, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s the nicest feeling in the world when you run down that end and score four goals like we did in the second half. It’s crucial to reconnect with the supporters once more. This is the genuine Manchester United.”

— Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his team’s 4-1 victory over Leeds in front of 73,000 spectators at Old Trafford.

“It’s an incredible achievement to pass 9,000 Test runs and hit 180 not out in the ‘home of cricket.’”

Jonny Bairstow praises England captain Joe Root, who scored an unbeaten 180 against India in the second Test at Lord’s.

“We have to be careful not to over-praise him, but he is already the whole package.”

— Marco Reus of Erling Braut Haaland, who scored twice and added three assists in Borussia Dortmund’s 5-2 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt.

