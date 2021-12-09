This Symptom Could Indicate A COVID Omicron Infection In Your Child.

As cases of the Omicron strain have been confirmed in at least 57 countries, physicians are alerting parents to be aware of one symptom that has been surfacing in children.

According to Sky News, roughly 15% of children with verified cases of the Omicron variation develop a rash, according to Dr. David Lloyd, a general practitioner in North London.

“A rash is affecting up to 15% of the Omicron children.”

The symptoms of youngsters with the Omicron variation differ from those of adults, according to GP Dr David Lloyd.

These children also have weariness, headaches, and a decrease of appetite, according to Lloyd.

Adults who have contracted the Omicron variety have reported weariness, body pains, headaches, and scratchy throats, among other symptoms.

“We’ve always had a tiny group of COVID patients that have strange rashes, but up to 15% of the Omicron kids are having strange rashes as well.” So we’re starting to learn a little more about the virus and keeping an eye out for it,” Lloyd explained.

“Let’s hope it’s not as lethal as the Delta, and that we’ll be able to control it.” But this is a worrying period.” The efficiency of the COVID vaccine is being questioned, which adds to the concern over the Omicron variation.

Pfizer and Moderna have stated that they are actively testing their vaccinations for Omicron strain effectiveness and that a reformulated injection could be available in early 2022.

Health officials, on the other hand, have pushed individuals to be vaccinated and receive a booster dosage, claiming that this is the best way to protect themselves against the Omicron form of the virus.

The Omicron was discovered for the first time in South Africa on Nov. 26 and was declared a variation of concern by the World Health Organization.