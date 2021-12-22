This New Year, Russians will face rising costs and difficult decisions.

Sergei Borisovich, 60, remembers ringing in the past New Year at a table heaped with festive delights while walking through a chilly market in Moscow earlier this month.

This year, the factory worker, who did not want to be identified by his last name, claimed rising prices forced him to skip caviar and other delicacies in order to purchase a bottle of champagne for Russia’s largest holiday countdown.

People are making sacrifices all around Russia, as rising inflation drives up costs and forces cash-strapped Russians to make painful choices around the holidays.

“Everything is growing more costly, but wages aren’t going up,” Sergei Borisovich said, expressing surprise that a loaf of bread now costs 100 rubles ($1.35).

Prices are a major issue for President Vladimir Putin, and the struggling opposition is attempting to capitalize on the situation.

Inflation touched its highest level since 2016, with growing daily expenditures wreaking havoc on a population with an average monthly income of 40,402 rubles ($545).

Furthermore, according to a recent survey by job website SuperJob, 43 percent of Russians have no money.

This year’s table, according to Sergei Borisovich, will be topped merely with a potato and pea salad.

“If I can, I’ll get some Shampanskoye,” he replied, referring to a sparkling wine popular in the Soviet Union at the time.

The price of red caviar, which is traditionally eaten with bread and butter on New Year’s Eve, is the highest it has been since monitoring began in 2000.

Other festive meals, such as the mayonnaise-rich salad “Olivier,” are projected to cost 15% more this year than last, according to Russian media, citing statistics agency Rosstat.

Russians would have to pay 25% more this year for “Herring Under a Fur Coat,” a layered dish of pickled herring and beetroot.

Since Moscow was slapped with a wave of Western sanctions in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, living conditions in Russia have been steadily declining.

The decline is now speeding up, affecting even the wealthiest citizens of Moscow.

Karina Strukova, a maternity leave engineer, says the trend has caused her to switch from the expensive Vkusvill grocery chain to the lower-cost Magnit outlets.

According to AFP, the 30-year-shopping old’s cost has increased by up to 25% since last year.

“Because we don’t have any other sources of money,” she explained, “we’re trying to cut back on spending a little.”

“We’re buying fewer gifts and shopping at less expensive stores.”

Critic of the Kremlin. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.