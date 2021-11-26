This month, a second US delegation will visit Taiwan.

A delegation of US senators arrived in Taiwan on Thursday, the second such group this month and a further display of US support only days after President Joe Biden invited Taipei to a democracy summit.

As China’s autocratic leader Xi Jinping takes a more bellicose posture toward Taiwan, international enthusiasm for the island’s inclusion on the global arena is growing, particularly among western nations.

China has intensified diplomatic attempts to isolate self-ruled democratic Taiwan, which it claims as its territory and threatens to seize by force if necessary.

One of the delegates, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, remarked on Twitter, “When news of our travel surfaced yesterday, my office received a blunt communication from the Chinese Embassy, ordering me to call off the trip.”

Nancy Mace, the group’s lone Republican, tweeted a selfie of herself and the words “Just touched down in the Republic of Taiwan.”

The terminology is essential since Taiwan’s official name is the Republic of China, but proponents of independence frequently refer to it as the Republic of Taiwan.

Any usage of the phrase “Taiwan,” as well as references to the island as a “country” and diplomatic gestures that might provide the island a feeling of international legitimacy, is frowned upon by Beijing.

Although only 15 other countries recognize Taiwan, it maintains de facto diplomatic connections with a number of others.

The MPs’ recent visit occurred after Taiwan was invited to participate in Biden’s upcoming democracy summit, a move that drew a furious criticism from Beijing.

It also comes only days after China downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania when Vilnius allowed Taiwan to establish a de facto embassy.

After spending Thanksgiving with US troops in South Korea, the US delegation arrived overnight.

Mark Takano, chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, leads the group, which also includes Colin Allred, Sara Jacobs, Slotkin, and Mace.

The visit, according to Xavier Chang, a spokesman for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, highlighted “strong Taiwan-US friendship” and “solid bipartisan support” in Congress for developing ties.

The two-day visit will focus on “US-Taiwan ties, regional security, and other key matters of mutual concern,” according to the American Institute in Taiwan, Washington’s de facto embassy in Taiwan.

Support for Taipei and its 23 million residents is a unique subject in the United States where all parties agree.

Despite transferring recognition to Beijing in 1979, Washington has remained a crucial ally and its largest military supplier.

