‘This Level of Callousness and Disregard Is Shocking,’ says a homeless man shot with an arrow.

Authorities in Canada are investigating after an arrow struck a homeless man on Thursday night.

The victim, a 22-year-old man whose name has not been disclosed, said he felt a searing pain in his leg while standing outside the Women’s Centre in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside district.

According to the CBC, he noticed an arrow sticking right below his knee cap when he looked down.

The victim was able to get to a neighboring Insite, a drug injecting site, where he was helped by the employees, who dialed 911 for him. His injuries were declared non-life threatening, and he was only expected to be out for a few days with a painful knee.

The attack, according to the police investigating the case, was random.

The arrow looked to have been fired from an adjacent building’s fire escape. Police discovered a cache of weapons and equipment, including crossbows, fake assault rifles, scopes, lights, and lasers, while examining the location.

In a press statement, Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department remarked, “This degree of callousness and contempt is astounding.” “We already know that those who are homeless or unsheltered are more likely to be victims of crime than those who are housed. We’re doing everything we can to track down the perpetrators and hold them accountable.”

The finding of the guns, according to Addison, was not unexpected in the Downtown Eastside neighborhood. He claimed it was rather normal for cops to uncover such things after working in the region for nine years. Despite this, he described the situation as “alarming.”

“Every indication points to this being a random attack, and we’re quite worried because the victim was already one of our community’s most vulnerable,” Addison said.

Before police came, the suspect was able to exit the building. They were either locals or visitors to the area, according to reports.

Addison stated, “We suspect the person who shot the arrow was either a resident or a tourist who escaped before police arrived.” “We’re still gathering evidence and trying to figure out who the shooter is.”

The Vancouver Police Department has been contacted for an update by this website.

This latest incident follows another homeless person being assaulted in Vancouver’s Yaletown district in July, according to the CBC. The two are not believed by the authorities. This is a condensed version of the information.