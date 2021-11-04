This Is Where The World Health Organization Issues A Warning The COVID Epicenter Has Resurfaced.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization issued a grim warning for one part of the world, stating that Europe is “at the hub of the epidemic” once again.

During a media briefing, WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, made the frightening remarks. He claimed that the number of new daily cases in Europe, which consists of 53 countries, was approaching record levels.

“Today, every country in Europe and Central Asia is either at risk of COVID-19 recurrence or is actually battling it.” The current rate of development in the 53 countries is alarming “Kluge remarked.

The spike in COVID cases in Europe, according to Kluge, is due to a lack of vaccine coverage and a loosening of public and social safety measures, particularly as the highly infectious Delta form spreads ahead of the winter season.

According to Kluge, the region was also in “various phases of vaccine rollout,” with an average of 47 percent of the population fully vaccinated. Only eight countries in the region have immunized their whole population against the virus.

According to Kluge, the WHO’s European and Central Asia area recorded approximately 1.8 million new coronavirus cases and 24,000 new COVID-19 deaths just last week. In comparison to only a week before, there was a 6% increase in infections and a 12% increase in mortality, he claimed.

According to Kluge, the situation is considerably worse globally, with the region accounting for 59 percent of all COVID cases and 48 percent of all deaths last week.

According to Kluge, if the region continues on its current path, another 500,000 COVID-related deaths might occur by February 2022, with 43 countries suffering high to extreme stress on hospital beds at some point during that time.

“We need to shift our methods from reacting to COVID-19 outbreaks to avoiding them in the first place,” says the report “he stated

According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has killed over 5 million people worldwide. Since the pandemic began in 2020, there have been around 248.3 million cases of the virus.