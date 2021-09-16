This is the world’s most vaccinated country.

As the COVID vaccination becomes more widely available around the world, one region stands out for vaccinating the highest percentage of its inhabitants, making it the world’s most immunized country.

According to Our Globe in Data, a project produced by the University of Oxford, Portugal has moved to the top and is leading the world in vaccines, with 81.6 percent of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, Portugal’s population of 10.3 million people has not always been a pioneer in immunization. Portugal experienced the worst COVID epidemic in Europe at the height of the pandemic.

Portugal had the fewest ICU beds per capita and the greatest number of new COVID infections per capita in Europe for several months. Portugal began reporting daily COVID-19 death records in late January.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, it recorded 1,247 new COVID cases and 10 deaths on Thursday.

The southern European country has surpassed the United Arab Emirates (79.19%) and Malta (81%) as a leader in fully vaccinating its citizens, with a recent push for children aged 12 to 15.

However, with 86.9% of people having gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, Portugal trails behind the UAE, which has 89.9% of citizens, according to Our World in Data. With 81 percent of inhabitants receiving at least one dose of the vaccination, Malta ranks third in the world.

In comparison, the United States has fully vaccinated 54 percent of its people, whereas just 30% of the world’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Portugal has experienced a decline in COVID infections and has moved to relax many of its tight coronavirus regulations.

According to the Portuguese newspaper Diario de Noticias, Vice-Admiral Henrique de Gouveia e Melo, director of the country’s coronavirus task group, said during a school opening ceremony Wednesday, “We have to start learning how to restore our freedom and our lives.”

“That is, of course, what we must do with caution. We need to be wise, but we also can’t afford to be careless,” he continued.