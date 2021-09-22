‘This Is Our Homeland,’ Women in Afghanistan Pleading For Basic Rights

As the Taliban continues to prohibit women from public life in Afghanistan, some women are determined to speak out despite the Taliban’s threats of retaliation.

From 1996 to 2001, the Taliban were known for their brutally harsh rule, which prohibited women from attending school or working and only permitted them to leave the house with a male chaperone.

They’ve promised to change, stating they’ll respect women’s rights within the confines of Islamic sharia law, but many are skeptical.

Some young women, like as activist Shaqaiq Hakimi, refuse to be driven into exile by a return to Taliban rule in Kabul, the city that has experienced the most change in the last 20 years.

“I want to fight for the rights that they have taken away from us. We are not required to travel to another country. She told AFP, “This is our homeland.”

“If we are not compelled to leave, we will not leave.”

The Taliban claim that once new processes are in place, restrictions on women returning to work or girls attending secondary education will be abolished.

However, this is reminiscent of the early days of the previous administration, when women were not allowed to return.

Farkhunda Zahidbaig, a 21-year-old NGO worker, reported how Taliban gunmen barged into her workplace and told management that women employees should leave.

“After that, our manager decided that the rest of us shouldn’t come to work,” she explained.

“Women want to have a career, yet they can’t keep their current positions. Their right to work has been taken away by the Taliban.”

Shabana, who requested anonymity, is concerned that she may never find work again.

This would leave the 26-year-old unable to support his family.

“I am quite concerned because I was the family’s lone breadwinner,” said the former employee of a Swedish company.

Women’s rights were primarily restricted to cities in the conservative country under the Western-backed administration, but the Taliban have drawn international condemnation for gradually eroding them.

In response to the criticism, the organisation promised on Tuesday that girls will be able to return to school “as soon as possible,” but did not provide a timeline.

Their all-male government has also abolished the previous administration’s ministry of women’s affairs, replacing it with one that gained renown for enforcing religious ideology during their first term in power.

Women increasingly fear going outside alone, in addition to the stresses of unemployment.

"We're frightened that if we leave, something bad will happen.