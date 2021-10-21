This Country Will Issue A Standardized COVID Vaccine Passport, According To Travel News.

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the government would begin issuing a standardized COVID-19 vaccination passport, which would be necessary for both domestic and foreign travel.

The new “Canadian COVID-19 proof of immunization” will be available as a file that may be saved to a mobile device, PC, or mobile wallet. It will also be available on paper, via a PDF file with a QR code that can be printed. The vaccine passport will be provided by provincial and territorial health agencies.

“There will be an uniform proof of vaccination certificate when Canadians want to start traveling again,” Trudeau said at the press conference, adding that they had “worked very closely with airline operators to ensure that it is as easy and seamless a procedure as possible.”

According to CNN, the proof of vaccination will include the person’s name, date of birth, and a COVID-19 immunization history, which will include the type of vaccine taken, dosages, and the dates those shots were given.

The vaccine passports are already available in about five provinces and three territories, with the remaining five provinces likely to catch up soon, according to Trudeau.

Trudeau told reporters outside the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa, “We will be picking up the tab at the federal level to ensure that all provinces are able to do it.”

Canada, as stated by Trudeau, is one of the leading countries in terms of vaccination rates. According to government data, 76 percent of Canadians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with nearly 72 percent having received all three doses.

Beginning Oct. 30, all travelers aged 12 and up will be required to be completely vaccinated or provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test administered within the last 72 hours. According to the New York Times, COVID testing will no longer be accepted as confirmation of travel eligibility by the end of November, and all travelers will be asked to produce proof of immunization.

In 2019, Canada welcomed a total of 22.1 million international visitors, a new high.