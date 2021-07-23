This country has the world’s highest number of new COVID infections.

With COVID cases on the rise around the world, one surprising country is experiencing more new cases of coronavirus infections every day than anyplace else.

According to CNBC, the World Health Organization revealed that Indonesia had the highest number of new COVID-19 infections in the world for the week ending July 18.

According to the WHO’s epidemiological update from Tuesday, more than 350,273 new cases of the virus were reported in Indonesia from July 12 to 18, up 44 percent over the previous week. Following the country in the top five were the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, and the United States, in that order.

According to WHO data, 3.4 million new COVID-19 cases were reported globally during that time period, as virus cases spiked in several parts of the world.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populated country, with over 2.9 million confirmed COVID-19 positive cases and over 77,500 COVID-19 deaths.

In terms of total COVID infection counts, however, Indonesia trails the United States, India, and 11 other countries. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States ranks first with over 34.2 million positive cases of the virus and over 609,000 COVID-19 deaths.

While the number of new COVID cases in Indonesia has decreased in recent days, one public health expert predicts that the country’s death toll will continue to rise in the coming days.

“Deaths will certainly continue to rise for another two to three weeks because of the gap between case confirmation and mortality,” Ben Cowling, a professor at The University of Hong Kong’s School of Public Health, told CNBC.

According to Our World in Data, 15.49 percent of Indonesian citizens had gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine as of July 20. According to the website, about 6% of people were fully immunized.