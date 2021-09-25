‘They Won’t Stop Me,’ say Haitians imprisoned in Colombia.

A Haitian mother and son near the Colombian border with Panama receive word that American officials are deporting thousands of their recently arrived countrymen halfway through their perilous trek to the United States.

The terrible photos of Haitian border-crossers being imprisoned upon arriving in Texas from Mexico haven’t deterred Benedictine and Roberth Point Du Jour.

“My objective is to go there, and they will not be able to stop me,” said the mother, 42, who set off with her son on August 6 from Chile, where many Haitians sought asylum following the 2010 earthquake.

Many people are already making their journey north via Central America in search of a better life in the United States, as economies struggle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions are eased.

The Point Du Jours are stuck in Necocli, a seaside town in northwest Colombia, with 19,000 other undocumented migrants, mostly Haitians, who are attempting to reach Panama.

Some have been stuck here for weeks, waiting for places on boats that will take them across the Gulf of Uraba to Acandi, on the Panamanian border.

Every day, just 250 boat tickets are available.

They’ll set out on foot from Acandi, armed with machetes, lanterns, and tents, on a risky five-day trip through the Darien jungle to Panama, braving snakes, deep ravines, overflowing rivers, tropical downpours, and criminals typically tied to drug trafficking.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) claimed in a recent research that criminal groups in the forest prey on refugees, and attacks and rapes are prevalent.

Roberth Point Du Jour, who is still in Necocli, recounted his worst fear on Thursday: drowning on the 40-mile (60-kilometer) trek across the gulf.

“The second (fear) is that they would deport me,” he explained, “because the thing I most want to do in life is to build a name for myself.”

Images of mounted border patrol personnel carrying long leather reins and confronting a swarm of migrants crossing the border from Mexico drew widespread condemnation.

Many people have been driven back, and 1,400 people have been flown back to Haiti in a series of flights.

Benedictine reiterated, “It’s a shame, but my objective is… to get there, no matter what.”

She and her kid are renting a room for $10 a night in Necocli, a town of 45,000 people, as they wait for their turn.

Many other migrants are stranded on the beach and have no choice but to camp.

