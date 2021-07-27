‘They Want To Party,’ Says a New Covid Wave in Mexico.

It’s a Friday night in the Zona Rosa nightlife zone, and the bars and restaurants are packed with largely younger Mexicans, who are facing the brunt of the third wave of Covid-19.

In the Mexico City neighborhood, some people go along the street without masks, while others enjoy a beverage.

After a few drinks with a friend, a 20-year-old designer who did not want to be identified told AFP, “I’ve had a terrible week.”

He avoided going out much until recently for fear of contracting the coronavirus and infecting family members.

“Some individuals don’t care about Covid,” he added, expressing relief that immunizations for 18- to 30-year-olds will begin on Tuesday.

Other bar patrons looked to be less concerned about infection, but they avoided speaking with the reporters.

For more than a month, Mexico has been in the midst of a third wave of infections, while deaths and hospitalizations are still well below the January peak.

There were 95 percent hospital occupancy and over 900 deaths per day at the period.

Infections have surged again, thanks to the extremely contagious Delta version of the virus now circulating throughout much of Mexico.

For the first time in a month, the country’s death toll surpassed 300 in a 24-hour period last week, adding to the country’s total of more than 238,000 deaths, the fourth most in the world.

Customers at the bars of Zona Rosa, like all establishments in the capital – which has a population of around nine million people – have their temperatures taken and are instructed to use hand sanitizer.

“People want to drink,” said Ernesto Castro, the pub owner.

“The truth is, young people don’t give a damn if they become sick or not. They want to have a good time,” the 55-year-old explained.

“They believe they will not be infected, which is a problem because the pandemic is still present and worsening.”

The capital’s pandemic warning level was upped last Friday, but no new limitations on commercial or social activity were imposed.

According to the government, the majority of individuals hospitalized in Mexico for Covid-19 are under the age of 52.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, the country’s coronavirus czar, said, “More than 97 percent are persons who were not vaccinated.”

Because most of the persons at higher risk have previously been vaccinated, hospitalizations and deaths are lower than in the first two rounds, he said.

In a country of 126 million people, 42 million have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 24 million are now receiving it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.