There will be no retaliation against US troops for the deadly Kabul drone strike.

The Pentagon announced on Monday that no US troops or officials would face disciplinary action as a result of a drone strike in Kabul that killed ten Afghan civilians, including seven children, in August.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had received a high-level evaluation of the strike, according to spokesman John Kirby, but no recommendations for accountability had been made.

Kirby stated, “He approved their proposals.” “The secretary is not advocating for more accountability measures,” says the source. “Personal accountability was not a strong enough argument to be established,” Kirby continued.

The drone strike on August 29 occurred in the closing days of the US-led evacuation of Kabul following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Officials from the United States stated they had information about a likely Islamic State attack on Kabul airport’s evacuation operations and launched a missile from a drone at a target believed to be a car loaded with weapons.

In fact, they targeted a family of seven children and an Afghan man who worked for a US charity organization.

Lieutenant General Sami Said, the US Air Force inspector general, issued an initial report in early November, calling the strike regrettable but “an honest mistake.”

Said’s report and specific recommendations on protocols for future drone strikes were used in the review by Central Command leader General Kenneth McKenzie Jr. and Special Operations Command chief General Richard Clarke.

It did not, however, ask for anyone to be punished as a result of the error.

“What we witnessed here was a breakdown in process, execution, and procedural events,” Kirby said. “This was not the consequence of negligence, misbehavior, or poor leadership.”

Kirby stated that if Austin “believed… that accountability was needed,” he would “absolutely back” such efforts.

Zemari Ahmadi, a Nutrition and Education International employee from the United States, and nine members of his family were killed in the strike.

The Pentagon’s probe into the event, according to NEI founder and president Steve Kwon, was “very unsatisfactory and inadequate” last month.

The Pentagon pledged to pay compensation and assist in the relocation of family members and Afghans working for NEI, but authorities say they are still sorting out who is qualified.

Kirby stated that they are currently working out details with Kwon.

“We’re putting in a lot of effort with him and his group to get the family members relocated,” Kirby said.

“We want to make sure we do it in the safest and most responsible way possible, so we can be sure it gets to the right people and only the right people.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.