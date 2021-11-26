‘There were so many dead next to us,’ says a fisherman as he recounts the Channel Migrant Drama.

The images of dead lying in the sea haunt Karl Maquinghen, the fisherman who warned rescuers about the worst migrant crisis in the English Channel.

He tells a small group of journalists, “Seeing so many corpses like that next to us, it was really like a horror movie.”

He had just disembarked in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, on the night of Thursday to Friday from the trawler on which he works as second in charge.

The bearded man in blue overalls with 21 years at sea, his voice hoarse with emotion, speaks of his disbelief and how all he wants to do now is “hold his children.”

The catastrophe on Wednesday claimed the lives of 27 people, inflaming tensions between the United Kingdom and France.

When their inflatable boat lost air and took on water off the coast of Calais, the 17 men, seven women, and three minors drowned.

From the bridge of the Saint-Jacques II, Maquinghen was the first to notice a body floating in the water, before realizing there were “approximately fifteen… dead people, children.”

“We couldn’t see those who weren’t wearing life jackets,” he recalls, close to tears, except for one, clad in black with a checkered shirt, who swam “not barely a metre (three feet)” from the boat.

Maquinghen notified the Cross Gris-Nez, a regional center that monitors the Channel and arranges migrant rescues, right away.

“The coast guard was only a short distance away… They arrived right away “Maquinghen reminisces.

“We might have been able to save them if we had arrived five minutes earlier.”

He claims he hasn’t been able to sleep since the incident.

“You may see the bodies again as soon as you close your eyes…

“We were even terrified of bringing up the nets for fear of finding someone else inside.”

Those attempting to reach England in rickety boats have been a part of his everyday life for months, but nothing has prepared him for Wednesday.

He frequently sees boats, especially since this summer, when there has been an increase in crossings — “every day, every half hour, it happens.”

Between January and November 20, over 31,500 migrants departed the French coast for the United Kingdom.

“We couldn’t take them on if they didn’t beg for help and the engine was still running, according to the Cross. As a result, we don’t take them on; instead, we listen to the Cross “he declares

Unless the authorities intervene, Maquinghen believes he would be witness to another drama.

“I believe it is. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.