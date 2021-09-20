There is no evidence in Indonesia. After a warning from a US company, China’s intelligence service was hacked.

After a private U.S. cybersecurity firm warned of a possible penetration of its internal networks by a Chinese hacking organization, Indonesian officials stated they found no proof that their intelligence service’s computers had been compromised, according to the Associated Press.

The hack was found in April, according to the Insikt Group, a threat research division of Massachusetts-based Recorded Future. It discovered malware servers run by the “Mustang Panda” hackers with hosts on Indonesian government networks.

“Based on our continuing observation of Chinese state-sponsored cyberespionage activity, we believe this behavior is very likely tied to the Chinese state-sponsored threat activity group Mustang Panda,” the business wrote in an e-mail to AP.

According to Recorded Future, the organization hacked the Indonesian government’s Badan Intelijen Negara intelligence agency and nine other agencies.

Chinese government offices were closed for the Mid-Autumn Festival on Monday, and no one could be reached, but authorities have continuously denied any type of state-sponsored hacking, claiming that China is a significant target of cyberattacks.

The hack was traced back to March, according to Recorded Future, and the final day of the intrusion was August 20.

The company stated, “We have not detected any new activity targeting BIN since that date.”

BIN investigated the suspected breach with other agencies and stakeholders after being notified by Recorded Future, but found that “our server is safe and under control, there is no indication that it was hacked by suspected Chinese hackers,” according to Wawan Hari Purwanto, the agency’s deputy chief and spokesman.

In addition to conducting its own activities, BIN oversees information exchange and operations for Indonesia’s other intelligence organizations. Purwanto claims that BIN’s computers are an appealing target for hackers as a result of its activities, and that the agency undertakes frequent audits and maintenance on its systems as a precaution.

BIN worked with Indonesia’s National Cyber and Encryption Agency, the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, and other government authorities to ensure “our network is safe and free from hacking,” according to him.

BIN was referred all questions by the Cyber and Encryption Agency.

Purwanto criticized the conclusions of the Insikt Group and urged people not to be concerned about the agency’s data being compromised.

"BIN urges people not to believe rumors.