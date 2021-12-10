There has been no sign of a four-year-old refugee girl who went missing in an icy forest near the Polish border.

There have been no sightings of the four-year-old Iraqi girl who vanished in an icy forest Monday night after border officials pulled her and her family back into Belarus.

Activists in the European Union countries have been looking for Eileen in vain for days, according to Al Jazeera.

Thousands of refugees go to the landlocked country in the hopes of entering into European Union territory, but Polish border guards have kept the border with Belarus closed.

According to reports, the girl’s parents, who are from Iraq, crossed the border under the cover of night with a group of other migrants and refugees hours before she vanished. They asked one of their companions to carry their daughter since they were fatigued.

However, the gang was dispersed when a Polish border guard patrol arrived. A Polish guard forced Eileen’s parents back to the barbed-wire barrier. The couple soon discovered that the girl had vanished. They claimed the guard was unresponsive to the news.

The child was last spotted in the Polish border settlement of Nowy Dwor with the person who was accompanying her.

“This girl is most likely already dead or will die shortly. The most dramatic aspect is that if it had been a Polish child, the entire country would be on the lookout for her “Reuters cited Kasia Kosciesza of the Families Without Borders charity organisation.

Border Guard spokesperson Anna Michalska, on the other hand, said the servicemen began searching for the kid as soon as they learned she was missing around midday on Tuesday. “Extra patrols were dispatched to the location where the girl was believed to be. We also used helicopters to search from the air, but no one was found “Reuters spoke with Michalska.

“No minors were spotted in the area supervised by the Border Guard,” the Polish Border Guard also tweeted.

“The border, particularly the portions where unlawful crossing attempts were documented, was patrolled both on the ground and from the air utilizing [night and thermal vision equipment]during the night,” the tweet stated.

Meanwhile, a man’s body was recovered in a forest in Poland near the Belarusian border, according to sources.

Local police were described by Rudaw as saying, “The body was located in a woodland near Olchowka in the Narewka commune yesterday,” adding that the victim was found holding a Nigerian passport.