There are four countries. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises against traveling to regardless of your vaccination status.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amended its travel advice, adding four countries to its highest risk category and advising against traveling to these countries even if fully vaccinated.

Because of the present COVID situation in these countries, “even fully vaccinated visitors may be at risk for receiving and spreading COVID-19 variations,” the CDC placed Poland, Trinidad and Tobago, Niger, and Papua New Guinea to the Level 4 “extremely high” risk category.

Travelers who “must” visit these nations should be “completely vaccinated,” according to the government.

As the number of COVID cases climbs and concern about the Omicron form grows, the four countries have been placed to Level 4. The Omicron version has not been documented in any of the four locations.

When there have been more than 500 cases of the virus per 100,000 population in the last 28 days, the CDC defines a location as Level 4 “extremely high.”

The CDC has classified over 75 nations as having a Level 4 “extremely high” risk of COVID infection for Americans.

While Poland, Trinidad & Tobago, Niger, and Papua New Guinea were promoted to Level 4, the CDC downgraded four destinations to Level 3 due to improving COVID conditions.

Costa Rica, Bermuda, French Polynesia, and Guyana were among the top movers. Travelers should still get fully vaccinated before visiting these areas, according to the CDC.

When a location has between 100 and 500 cases of the virus per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days, the CDC considers it to be at Level 3 or “high” risk.

The CDC also modified its travel advice for the British Virgin Islands and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which were downgraded to Level 1 or “low” risk.

The CDC classifies a location as Level 1 if there have been less than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous 28 days.