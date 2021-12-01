Theranos Founder Tells Bid To Stop Damning Reporting In US Trial

Elizabeth Holmes testified in her US fraud trial on Tuesday that she wrote to Rupert Murdoch, the owner of the Wall Street Journal, to try to stop the paper’s reporting that led to her startup’s demise.

In their first attack on the Theranos founder, US prosecutors attempted to discredit days of testimony in which she depicted herself as a good-faith entrepreneur who made mistakes.

If convicted by a Silicon Valley jury on charges that she defrauded backers with promises of revolutionary blood-testing gear that did not operate as promised, Holmes may face prison time.

Holmes, 37, revealed that part of her attempt included an email to media tycoon and Theranos investor Rupert Murdoch in 2015, in which she said that she thought he would want to “be in the loop” about work on a piece negative of her company.

According to evidence presented at trial, Murdoch had invested more than $100 million in Theranos just months before.

“I couldn’t state it any more emphatically: the way we handled the Wall Street Journal process was a disaster,” Holmes told a San Jose court. “We completely botched it.” Assistant US attorney Robert Leach questioned Holmes about why an employee who gave information to a Journal reporter was labeled “disgruntled,” fired, and threatened with a lawsuit.

“I don’t think she was right,” Holmes responded, “but I sure as heck wish we had treated her differently.”

The paper’s series of pieces questioned whether the much-hyped technology, which lured sponsors such as Rupert Murdoch and Henry Kissinger, signaled Theranos’ demise.

Holmes’ impassioned prior testimony of being tormented and abused by Theranos chief operating officer and former boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was again called into question by Leach, who had her read messages between the two in which they expressed their love.

“You are the tigress and fighter of God. You are exceptional. I adore you “Balwani wrote to Holmes in a single note.

As she read the message aloud, Holmes, who claimed to have been romantically involved with Balwani for over ten years until 2016, sniffled and appeared to cry.

Balwani, whom Holmes had hired in to help run Theranos, had denigrated her and forced himself on her sexually when he was furious about how she was handling the company, Holmes told jurors the day before.

Balwani, who is on trial separately, has rejected the allegations of abuse, calling them “salacious and provocative” in court documents.

Holmes tended to be brief in her responses, stating at times that she couldn’t recollect the intent. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.