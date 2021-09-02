Theodorakis, the composer of ‘Zorba the Greek,’ has died at the age of 96.

Mikis Theodorakis, a renowned Greek musician who scored the 1964 classic film “Zorba the Greek” and was a symbol of opposition to the former military dictatorship, died on Thursday in Athens at the age of 96.

Theodorakis, a talented musician and political outcast, was lauded in his homeland for his inspirational songs and defiance during the junta’s control from 1967 to 1974.

Three days of mourning will be observed around the country to honor his lengthy career and cultural contributions.

But it was his film title scores that made him famous around the world, including “Z” in 1969 and “Serpico” in 1973.

His works included operas, choir music, and popular songs, creating a soundtrack to his country’s life.

He had heart difficulties in recent years, for which he had previously been hospitalized.

“Today we lost a bit of Greece’s soul,” declared Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

“Our Mikis, the teacher, the intellectual, the radical, Mikis Theodorakis, passed away.”

President Eikaterini Sakellaropoulou praised him as a “pan-Hellenic personality” and a “global musician, a priceless gift to our musical tradition.”

“He was granted a rich and abundant life, which he lived with zeal, a life committed to music, the arts, our country and its people, and to the values of liberty, justice, equality, and social solidarity.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced three days of national mourning, saying, “Mikis Theodorakis is now gone into eternity.”

During a cabinet meeting, he said, “His voice was hushed, and with him, the whole of Hellenism was silenced.”

Theodorakis was born on the northern Aegean island of Chios on July 29, 1925, into a Cretan family. At the age of 17, he joined the resistance against the German and Italian occupation of Greece during World War II.

In 1964, Theodorakis was elected to parliament as a left-wing deputy after completing his music studies at the Paris Conservatory.

In the same year, he composed the music for “Zorba the Greek,” for which actor Anthony Quinn performed the popular “sirtaki,” which became known as the “Zorba dance.”

When the government was taken over by a dictatorship in a coup in 1967, Theodorakis was one of the first left-wing lawmakers to be incarcerated.

After being pardoned a year later, he became involved in the secret Patriotic Front, which resulted in another arrest and a ban on his works.

Even as he grew older, he remained active in Greek politics and the country’s economic crises, although living largely out of the spotlight in a residence beneath the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.